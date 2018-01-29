Pinellas sheriff releases details about two homicides

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff Bob Gualtieri released details Monday about two unrelated homicide investigations in Pinellas County.

Gualtieri has scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Monday where he will release the information.

Gualtieri is expected to also give an update about an arrest made in another unrelated murder. The investigation began on Friday and 22-year-old Dale Washington has been arrested in connection with the death.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-