Sarasota parents arrested after 2-month-old baby hospitalized with numerous fractures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota couple is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm after their 2-month-old daughter suffered numerous body fractures.

Martin Gomez, 27, and Magdalena Perez-Lopez, 28, were arrested after injuries were discovered during an examination on their two-month-old daughter.

On Thursday, Sarasota Police Department detectives responded to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for a report of child abuse against a two-month-old girl.

Gomez and Perez-Lopez had taken their daughter to Sarasota Memorial because she had not eaten for two days and she had a slight fever. Upon examination, physicians say they found several injuries of concern.

Detectives say Gomez told them he did not know the cause of the baby’s injuries and said she was born premature and it is difficult to bathe her because she is so little.

Perez-Lopez told detectives that she noticed the baby’s left arm was swollen and told a doctor the injury was accidental and could have happened when the baby was getting a bath.

On Friday, doctors examined the girl and transported her to All Children’s Hospital due to the injuries discovered. Detectives say both parents showed little to no emotion about the baby being transported to All Children’s Hospital.

A doctor told detectives that the baby had suffered multiple injuries and some injuries appeared to be in various healing stages, which indicated the injuries had been occurring over a period of time. The doctor said someone had to participate in causing the injuries. Specific details about the injuries have not been released.

Both Gomez and Perez-Lopez were arrested and transported to the Sarasota County Jail. They are each being held on $100,000 bond.

