Panera Bread voluntarily recalls some cream cheese due to possible Listeria

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Panera Bread Co. is voluntarily recalling some cream cheese sold in its U.S. stores because of possible bacterial contamination.

The St. Louis-based company released a statement Sunday saying the recall was initiated after testing from a single production day indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one variety of its 2 oz. cream cheese.

Tests on cream cheese samples manufactured before and after that production run have all come back negative.

Panera says there have been no reported illnesses. The company says the recall is pre-emptive.

The products included in the recall are all varieties of unexpired 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before April 2. The recall doesn’t affect Panera Bread Canadian bakery cafes or any other products.

Panera posted the following statement to its website-

“While there have been no reported illnesses, out of an abundance of caution, Panera Bread is conducting a nationwide preemptive, voluntary recall of all 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products sold in its U.S. bakery-cafes. This recall was initiated after samples of one variety of 2 oz. cream cheese from a single production day showed a positive result for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Tests on cream cheese samples manufactured both before and after the production run in question have all come back negative.

Despite the finding in only one day of production, Panera Bread is issuing a voluntary recall of all varieties of the 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese. The products included in the recall are all varieties (see below) of unexpired 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before 4/2/18. This recall only affects cream cheese sold in Panera Bread United States bakery cafes and does not affect Panera Bread Canadian bakery cafes or any other Panera Bread food products.

‘The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility,” said Blaine Hurst, Panera’s President and CEO. “Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.’ “