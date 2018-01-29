Organic grocer Earth Fare opens in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in Lakewood Ranch now have another option when it comes to grocery shopping.

Earth Fare offers organic and natural foods at its new 23,500 square-foot store in Lakewood Ranch.

The store opened on January 27 and features Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Café and Juice Bar. The Heirloom Café offers organic coffee, smoothies and juices. The grocery store also has a salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter and packaged meals to go.

The Lakewood Ranch store is the eight Earth Fare location in Florida. Stores also recently opened in Oldsmar and Seminole.

The Lakewood Ranch Earth Fare is located at 11525 State Road 70 East. Learn more about Earth Fare here.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-