Officer who adopted addicted baby to be honored during SOTU address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – An Albuquerque police officer who persuaded a pregnant woman he found using heroin to let him adopt her unborn child is meeting President Donald Trump.

Officer Ryan Holets will attend Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday as one of the president’s special guests.

Holets and his wife were praised last month for adopting a baby girl they named Hope after the addicted mom agreed to let the couple raise her baby.

Police say Holets found the homeless woman and a man using heroin near a convenience store in September. But instead of charging the couple with drug possession, he asked to adopt her child.

