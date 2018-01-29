Man accused of stabbing sister to death in Dunedin says he bought plane ticket to Mexico

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a man who killed his sister by stabbing her more than a dozen times in Dunedin turned himself in at a hospital in Georgia Sunday night.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says 39-year-old Christopher Horan went up to a police officer in the parking lot of a hospital in Macon and said he killed his sister at her apartment.

“Horan informed the officer that he had purchased an airline ticket to Mexico after killing his sister but ended up in Macon, Georgia. We’re still not clear exactly why he ended up in Macon,” the sheriff said.

The officer in Georgia called deputies in Pinellas County, who checked the woman’s apartment at the MacAlpine Place apartment complex on Duncan Loop North in Dunedin.

They found 42-year-old Leanna Horan dead inside. Sheriff Gualtieri says she had been stabbed “well over 20 times in her head, neck and back.” Knives used to attack her were found inside the apartment, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This was a very bloody crime scene, pretty much a gruesome crime scene,” Sheriff Gualtieri said during a news conference on Monday. “The attack was so violent that one of the knives appeared to be bent because he tried to stab her in the head and when he tried to stab her in the head it caused the knife to bend.”

Based on the crime scene, investigators believe Leanna was trying to leave as her brother attacked her.

Detectives from Pinellas County went to Macon late Sunday night to interview Horan at the Bibb County Jail. According to Gualtieri, Horan told them the murder happened around 7 p.m. Saturday. Horan allegedly told them he and his sister got into an argument because he wanted to go out drinking and she didn’t want him to go.

Gualtieri said Horan told his deputies that he stabbed his sister “too many times.”

“From the crime scene, there’s no doubt about that,” Gualtieri added.

People at the complex were shocked to learn the news.

“Well, we heard today that the brother killed her. It’s just awful,” said neighbor Diane Lampman.

Horan will remain in Georgia until a judge orders him back to Florida. Once in the state, he’ll face a second-degree murder charge.