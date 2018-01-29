Man accused of groping child on ride at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly groped a child on a popular Epcot ride, deputies say.

According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, 20-year-old Arturo Benitez-Pita of Venezuela is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years old.

The victim told deputies he was in line for Test Track when members of a group of people ahead let him pass them, according to the report. Benitez-Pita then told the victim, ‘I’m riding with you,” deputies say.

The victim said that while on the ride, Benitez-Pita touched him inappropriately.

According to the report, Benitez-Pita denied the allegations and said if he had touched the victim inappropriately it was by accident.