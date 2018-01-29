Lakeland’s Ethos Roasters making mark in Tampa Bay area

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — With a PhD in food chemistry, Ethos Roasters’ head roaster is more than capable of roasting every bean to perfection.

“We approach roasting as a science and seek to find the best roast profile for every been and taste preference. It is a constant pursuit of knowledge that produces a better product and permeates everything we do,” said Ethos Roasters Co-Owner Lisbeth Pachecof

Lisbeth and husband Jolian opened the family business in Lakeland a little more than three years ago and they do everything from roasting to grinding and packing the beans. Right now, the dynamic duo provides the Tampa Bay area with 400 pounds of coffee products a month which covers mostly Polk County.

“Our customers make everything possible, so our ultimate goal is to give our best to you. This is why we custom roast all orders and have them shipped within 24 hours of roasting,” Pacheco said.

Lisbeth’s love for great coffee goes all the way back to when she was a toddler growing up in her native Guatemala City. Her drink of choice, “cafe con leche” and she has been hooked ever since. With its twelve different origins of beans. Lisbeth and Jolian are on a mission to turn coffee drinkers around the world into Ethos coffee drinkers.

Ethos Roasters is located at 132 lake Beulah Dr. in Lakeland. Learn more here.

