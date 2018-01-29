Kraft views Patriots disdain as envy

New England Patriots' Danny Amendola answers questions during NFL football Super Bowl 52 Opening Night Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at the Xcel Center in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Robert Kraft recognizes how few fans his New England Patriots have outside of their region. He stops short of calling the negativity “hatred.”

The Patriots owner said Monday night the booing of his team at the Grammy’s the previous night in New York is “sort of a compliment, the Boston-New York thing. I’d rather be on the winning end. Remember for 34 years I used to sit in the stands and feel it from the other way.”

Kraft has been to nine Super Bowls as owner, losing his first appearance in 1997 against Green Bay. He believes the disdain for his team is actually rooted in respect for the Patriots.

“Once we went to the Super Bowl (the first time), a lot of people who had been kind and gracious changed,” he said. “I think everyone loves a doormat in this league.”

Kraft said he thinks “it’s good” for the NFL to have a dominant team, “but there are 31 other cities that don’t agree.”

