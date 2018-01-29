Hillary Clinton mocks Trump in ‘Fire and Fury’ Grammys skit

NEW YORK (AP/WFLA) – In one of the more striking moments of a pointedly political Grammy Awards, host James Corden gathered celebrity readers – including Hillary Clinton – to read from Michael Wolff’s best-seller “Fire and Fury” about President Donald Trump’s White House.

In a pre-taped segment, Corden said a shoo-in winner to next year’s Grammys would be the audio book recording to “Fire and Fury.”

Snoop Dogg, John Legend and Cardi B were among those who tried reading from Wolff’s book. Cardi B said, “He lives his life like this?!”

But the star cameo was Clinton who read a brief excerpt from the book. Clinton’s face was covered by the book when she first appeared on screen in the pre-taped sketch, but the crowd cheered when she lowered the book to reveal her face.

She read the famous line about Trump’s love for fast food: “He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made.”

It was a very popular top on Twitter:

On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 29, 2018

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted her disapproval over a skit.

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

Hillary Clinton reading "Fire and Fury" at the Grammys is why Trump won. But actually. It is. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 29, 2018

“Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards,” tweeted the President’s eldest son.

Earlier in the broadcast, U2 performed in front of the Statue of Liberty. And Camila Cabello spoke passionately as “a proud Cuban-Mexican born in Havana” on behalf of immigrants. Cabello said, “This country was built by dreamers for dreamers chasing the American dream.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards were presented Sunday night in New York.

