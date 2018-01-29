Hillary Clinton mocks Trump in ‘Fire and Fury’ Grammys skit

By Published: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP/WFLA) – In one of the more striking moments of a pointedly political Grammy Awards, host James Corden gathered celebrity readers – including Hillary Clinton – to read from Michael Wolff’s best-seller “Fire and Fury” about President Donald Trump’s White House.

LIST: Grammy winners

In a pre-taped segment, Corden said a shoo-in winner to next year’s Grammys would be the audio book recording to “Fire and Fury.”

Snoop Dogg, John Legend and Cardi B were among those who tried reading from Wolff’s book. Cardi B said, “He lives his life like this?!”

But the star cameo was Clinton who read a brief excerpt from the book. Clinton’s face was covered by the book when she first appeared on screen in the pre-taped sketch, but the crowd cheered when she lowered the book to reveal her face.

She read the famous line about Trump’s love for fast food: “He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made.”

It was a very popular top on Twitter:

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted her disapproval over a skit.

“Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards,” tweeted the President’s eldest son.

Earlier in the broadcast, U2 performed in front of the Statue of Liberty. And Camila Cabello spoke passionately as “a proud Cuban-Mexican born in Havana” on behalf of immigrants. Cabello said, “This country was built by dreamers for dreamers chasing the American dream.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards were presented Sunday night in New York.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s