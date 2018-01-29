High school in Clearwater reopens after flu outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater reopened Monday after undergoing a deep cleaning. The school was closed Friday after 86 students and five teachers called out sick with the flu.

In the Florida Panhandle, schools in Gulf County reopened Monday also after being sanitized. 20 percent of students in that county were out sick last week.

The CDC warns that this flu season is more intense than any since the 2009 swine flu pandemic and still getting worse.

This year’s dominant virus, H3N2, is typically associated with more hospitalizations and deaths than other flu strains. Nationally, 37 children have died from the flu so far this flu season.

On Saturday, Palm Beach County medical examiners confirmed that 12-year-old Dylan Winnik died from the flu. His parents said he suddenly passed away following a week of cold-like symptoms.

According to the CDC, we’re about halfway through the flu season, which typically lasts 16 to 20 weeks. Although this year’s vaccine is only estimated to be around 30 percent effective against H3N2, medical experts still recommend getting a flu shot.

For the CDC’s Weekly Florida Flu Map and statistics, visit this link.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-