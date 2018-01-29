Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Sebring girl

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Sebring.

Michaela Graham was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue

Graham is described as a white girl who is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.  Michaela was wearing a light peach or pink colored pants before she disappeared.  Officials said she has superficial cuts on her left arm.

Graham may be in the company of Elizabeth Wortman, a white female, 37 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, unknown weight, brown hair and brown eyes.   They could be traveling in a blue, four door, sedan.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Sebring Police Department at 1-863-402-7200 or 911.

