FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Andrew McCabe is stepping down from his position as deputy director of the FBI, sources tell NBC News.

According to the report from NBC, McCabe is stepping down, effective Monday, but will stay on FBI payroll until mid-March when he is eligible to retire with full benefits.

McCabe has been at the center of the ongoing tensions between the White House and the FBI, NBC News reports.

In December, President Donald Trump tweeted that McCabe was “racing the clock to retire with full benefits.”

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

The president also tweeted about McCabe earlier in the year, on July 25, 2017.

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

According to NBC News, President Trump did not answer questions on Monday on whether he knew McCabe was stepping aside.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.