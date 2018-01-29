FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Andrew McCabe is stepping down from his position as deputy director of the FBI, sources tell NBC News.
According to the report from NBC, McCabe is stepping down, effective Monday, but will stay on FBI payroll until mid-March when he is eligible to retire with full benefits.
McCabe has been at the center of the ongoing tensions between the White House and the FBI, NBC News reports.
In December, President Donald Trump tweeted that McCabe was “racing the clock to retire with full benefits.”
The president also tweeted about McCabe earlier in the year, on July 25, 2017.
According to NBC News, President Trump did not answer questions on Monday on whether he knew McCabe was stepping aside.
