Elderly woman conned by scammer who pretended to be Christian missionary

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man pretending to be a Christian missionary from Africa scammed an elderly woman out of $3,000.

According to the Plant City Police Department, a man with an “African” accent approached the woman at a Goodwill in Plant City, told her his name was “Abdula” and claimed he was a missionary from Africa. He said he received an inheritance from his sister and showed her documents to support this claim.

He told the woman if she gave him $3,000 in cash, he would give her $30,000 back in exchange. He asked that she donate a large portion of the money to her church.

The women ended up withdrawing $3,000 from her bank and gave it to the man. In return, she received a bag full of fake money.

Once she realized she had been scammed, she contacted police.

The woman described said the man was somewhere between 35 and 50 years-old. He was wearing glasses and had a short beard.

If you recognize the man in the picture, please call Detective Eckard at 813-707-2254.

