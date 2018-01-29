Deputies: Polk man charged with child porn, sent nude videos to family of ex-girlfriend, 17

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man faces 17 child porn charges after deputies say he distributed nude videos and photos of a teenage girl after she broke up with him.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Genar Smith, 19, used a fake name when he began dating the 17-year-old girl. Smith also told her he was 17 years old.

Investigators say the pair had consensual sex during the five months that they dated. They say that during at least one occasion, Smith made a video of the pair having sex.

The teenage girl saw the video after it was made and deleted it from his phone, but Smith recovered it.

The girl told detectives that Smith also took nude photos of her and she sent him nude photos of herself.

Last fall, the girl’s parents told her to break up with him because he was being disrespectful to her and them, according to an arrest affidavit.

Smith became upset about the breakup. Detectives say he began posting nude videos and photos of the girl on Facebook. He also sent nude photos of the girl to her mother, father, brother and cousin.

Detectives identified Smith as the suspect. Detective say he confessed to having a Facebook account in the phony name that he used while dating the teenage girl. He also allegedly admitted to sending the photos to her family members and claimed that someone else had sent him the photos and he was just trying to let the girl’s family know about the photos.

Investigators say they found photos and video of the girl in the nude on Smith’s phone.

Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of distributing child pornography and 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

