Deputies: Man stabbed, pushed out of van near McDonald’s in Spring Hill

By Published:

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a man was stabbed and then pushed out of a van onto a busy roadway in Spring Hill early Monday evening.

The unidentified man was found lying in the road near a McDonald’s located at 10319 County Line Road.

Witnesses say he had been pushed out of a blue minivan near the McDonald’s. The van had left before deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities say the man suffered a severe stab wound to his lower extremities. He was taken to a trauma center for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The victim said he was stabbed inside the vehicle, but has otherwise refused to cooperate with the investigation. Investigators do plan to question him once he is stabilized.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s