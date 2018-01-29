Deputies: Man stabbed, pushed out of van near McDonald’s in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a man was stabbed and then pushed out of a van onto a busy roadway in Spring Hill early Monday evening.

The unidentified man was found lying in the road near a McDonald’s located at 10319 County Line Road.

Witnesses say he had been pushed out of a blue minivan near the McDonald’s. The van had left before deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities say the man suffered a severe stab wound to his lower extremities. He was taken to a trauma center for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The victim said he was stabbed inside the vehicle, but has otherwise refused to cooperate with the investigation. Investigators do plan to question him once he is stabilized.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.