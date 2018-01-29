Deputies appeal to identify mystery woman found unconscious after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are desperately appealing for public assistance to help identify a woman who was shot in Pine Hills Sunday.

Around 10 a.m., Sunday, a passerby came upon an unconscious woman in the area of Silver Star Road and Powers Drive and called 911.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office has not released her name, age, or condition.

The incident is being classified as an attempted murder, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office representative.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of her tattoos.

If you recognize the tattoos, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.