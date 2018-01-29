Better Call Behnken: Company fixes shed damaged by delivery man after man turns to 8 On Your Side

(WFLA) – Richard Mills bought a shed for $2,500 so that he could get organized before the holidays. It arrived in October but was damaged and he was afraid to use it.

“It’s blatantly their fault,” Mills said.

But two months later, Mills’ shed still isn’t fixed, so he decided he’d Better Call Behnken.

Photos from the day the shed was delivered that show the driver, hired by Weather King Sheds, unloading the damaged shed. Mills says the driver admitted he hit a tree on the way over, but he promised someone would be back to fix it.

“It makes me angry,” Mills said. “I need to get stuff out of my house. I need to move stuff from that shed to this shed.”

Weeks later, no one had stopped by to fix the shed. Mills called his salesman but was referred to corporate. He called and called corporate offices, but no one has been by to fix the shed and no one calls him back.

“And the thing is, I don’t want to tell them, ‘Just come and get your shed’ because I’ll lose my money. But I don’t want to use the shed until it’s usable, where I can be comfortable that our stuff won’t get ruined.”

We went to Weather King Sheds in Zephyrhills to get answers and salesman Trevor Weeks promised to take care of it. He explained that the driver had been fired for damaging other property and the corporate person Mills contacted is also no longer with the company.

By the end of the day, however, Weeks said a repairman was on his way to Mills’ home to fix the shed.