6-year-old Florida boy with autism drowns in pond

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police say a 6-year-old boy with autism has drowned in a pond outside his Florida home.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Landon Keene’s father Shamari Keen pulled the child out of the pond Sunday afternoon, shortly after discovering him missing from their apartment.

The pond is located in the center of an apartment complex where the family lives.

Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Lyda Longa says officers administered CPR at the scene until firefighters arrived and took over.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators said the boy was in the living room with his father while the grandmother was in her bedroom. The father went to the bathroom and when he returned the child was gone.

Sgt. Mike Oteri tells the newspaper the incident doesn’t appear suspicious.

