32-year-old woman arrested in Ruskin double homicide; another person sought

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 32-year-old woman is accused of killing two people inside a Ruskin home.

Detectives are seeking to identify and interview the man in the picture to find out if he knows something about these murders. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Samona Louise Ramey faces a first-degree felony murder charge in connection with the shooting deaths of 33-year-old Juanita Donna Solorzano and 24-year-old Alex Martinez.

On Jan. 24, The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 2600 block of 14th Ave. SE and found two people dead inside the home. Authorities are calling their deaths a double homicide.

A medical examiner determined both victims died of gunshot wounds.

According to detectives, this was not a random act of violence and investigators have established a possible motive.

The agency also released an image of an unidentified man who may have information regarding the crime.

No further details are immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also report online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or through the P3 Tips Mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

