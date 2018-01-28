What to do with leftover Gasparilla beads

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gasparilla is over, which means you’re probably trying to figure out what to do with the hundreds of beads you caught during the parade.

Nearly 100 pounds of beads littered the streets of Tampa on Sunday after the festivities wrapped up this weekend, and they can’t be recycled. What a waste.

To give beads new life, MacDonald Training Center, an organization that helps individuals with disabilities, has partnered with the City of Tampa’s Department of Solid Waste and Environmental Program Management to launch a bead reuse collection program. Although these beads cannot be recycled, they can be repurposed. The organization says beads collected will be sorted by MacDonald Training Center students and redistributed back to parade crews.

Gasparilla attendees are encouraged to drop their unwanted beads off at the following collection sites during regular operating hours:

Port Tampa Community Center, located at 4702 W McCoy St. in Tampa

Kate Jackson Community Center, located at 821 S Rome Ave in Tampa

Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex, located at 1611 N Hubert Ave in Tampa

Copeland Park Center, located at 11001 N 15th St. in Tampa

MacDonald Training Center, ;pcated at 5420 W Cypress St. in Tampa

“Most people collect so many beads at the parade and the following day, they’re unsure what to do with them. This convenient program showcases the positive benefits resulting from reducing, reusing and recycling,” said Mark Wilfalk, Department Director.

But if you don’t want to part with your beads, Bustle has come up with a list of crafty things you can do with leftover beads.

