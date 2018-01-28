WATCH: High school freshman makes winning shot from 80 feet away

EVANSTON, Ill. (WFLA) – A high school basketball game in Illinois went viral after a freshman player nailed a miraculous buzzer-beating shot.

Video shows freshman player Blake Peters, a freshman from Evanston, grab a rebound off a missed free throw and fire a three-point shot from 80 feet away.

To everyone’s surprise, shot went in, giving his team a one-point victory over their opponents.

The shot was even named ESPN Sport Center’s top play of the day.

Video of the buzzer-beater has been viewed more than 780,000 times on Twitter since Friday.