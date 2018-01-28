UF reimburses county for expenses from Richard Spencer event

By Published:
White nationalist Richard Spencer answers reporter questions at a news conference prior to his speech at the University of Florida campus.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has fully reimbursed Alachua County for expenses it incurred during the October Richard Spencer event.

The Gainesville Sun reports that earlier in January, county commissioners voted to send UF a $302,000 bill. About $280,000 covered services by the sheriff’s office.

County spokesman Mark Sexton says the check arrived Friday.

Spencer, a white nationalist, spoke on campus Oct. 19. The event attracted thousands of protesters and throngs of media. Spencer was ultimately drowned out by the audience. Spencer responded to the crowd by calling them “babies” and “pathetic” and ended the event early.

So far, The Sun has totaled the event cost at least $793,000, but that number is expected to grow. Spencer and his organization paid $10,500.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s