Trump wants Jay-Z to know black jobless rate at record low

By Published:
Honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging his followers to inform rapper Jay-Z that “because of my policies,” unemployment among black Americans is at the “LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

The president’s tweet Sunday appears to be in response to a CNN interview in which the rapper said the president’s vulgar comments about African countries and Haiti were “disappointing” and “hurtful.”

Jay-Z said on the debut episode of “The Van Jones Show” on Saturday that lower unemployment among blacks doesn’t make up for the president’s attitude. Jay-Z says, “It’s not about money at the end of the day,” and it “doesn’t equate to happiness.”

The black unemployment rate of 6.8 percent is the lowest on record and has reached levels not seen since the end of President Bill Clinton’s administration.

