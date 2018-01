ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An 18-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed by his girlfriend on Sunday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to the 700 block of 15th Street South following reports of a stabbing.

Police said a teen was critically injured and taken to a hospital

His girlfriend was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. We will not disclose her name because she is a minor.

No further details are immediately available.