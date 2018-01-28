Puppy recovering after being severely beaten

Published:

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WFLA) — An Indiana man is facing charges, accused of severely beating a puppy.

Authorities say the 4-month-old puppy named Halsey is recovering from multiple skull fractures, badly broken ribs and a broken jaw after being severely beaten.

CNN affiliate WRTV reports that the suspect, Lemontrae Bible, was arrested last week at a home in Zionsville outside Indianapolis.

The dog, who was found by police, was taken to an advanced veterinary care center for treatment.

“Through the process of multiple diagnostic tests, we’ve realized that this has probably been going on for a while – more than one incident,” said Dr. Johnny Cross.

“It’s amazing the resiliency these little dogs show,” he added. “I mean she’s such a sweet little dog and the fact that she still has the personality that she does despite what she’s been through.”

Halsey is now being cared for by a rescue group called Every Dog Counts, who will try to find her a forever home.

The group posted her story on their Facebook page on Thursday, saying Halsey had surgery to try to save her severely broken leg. According to the post, they’re not sure the surgery will be successful due to infection.

“It’s simply not fair for life to have been so brutal and painful for this baby,” the post said. “We’re so sorry for what you’ve been through, sweet girl. If you’ll give humans a second chance, we’ll do our best to deserve it.”

On Saturday night, the group shared that Halsey was being released from the hospital and had settled into a new foster home.

 

 

 

 

