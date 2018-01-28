Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Sarasota are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened overnight.

Officers tell us the crash happened just before midnight on Fruitville Road near Bearded Oaks Drive.

Investigators say a woman’s body was found in the area by someone passing by.

The police department’s traffic unit was called to investigate due to evidence found at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victim because family members are still being notified.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call (941) 915-3635.