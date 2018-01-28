Man shot in leg after marijuana deal goes bad in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting in Bradenton left a man injured on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of 10th Street Ct. E.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Bradley Miller was shot after a marijuana deal went bad.

A man involved in the transaction had tried to steal money from Miller, but was unsuccessful.

When Miller tried to leave the scene, the man shot him in the leg.

Miller drove himself to a hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further details are immediately available.