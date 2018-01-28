Man shot during home invasion in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County man says he was shot overnight by individuals who broke into his home.

Deputies were called to the Jason Oaks Apartments in Spring Hill just before 4 a.m. for the shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found out 20-year-old Bre’on Wyatt had been shot and was taken to the hospital by a friend. Wyatt was later transferred to a trauma center for further treatment.

Wyatt told deputies that unknown individuals broke into his apartment. He also told them he didn’t know what the individuals wanted.

Deputies say the individuals left the scene after Wyatt was shot. Helicopters were brought in along with K-9 units from the Brooksville Police Department to look for them, but deputies say they could not be found.

The sheriff’s office says there is no threat the community.