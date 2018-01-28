Man arrested in fatal shooting of Clearwater man

By Published:
Orange County Jail

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Clearwater man that occurred on Friday.

Dale Washington, 22, was arrested in the Orlando area on Sunday and booked into the Orange County Jail.

Washington is accused of fatally shooting Jesse D. Cairo early Friday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Suffolk drive in Clearwater and found Cairo at the end of the driveway. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Washington has been charged with second-degree homicide in Cairo’s death. He will be extradited to the Pinellas County Jail to face charges.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s