Man arrested in fatal shooting of Clearwater man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Clearwater man that occurred on Friday.

Dale Washington, 22, was arrested in the Orlando area on Sunday and booked into the Orange County Jail.

Washington is accused of fatally shooting Jesse D. Cairo early Friday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Suffolk drive in Clearwater and found Cairo at the end of the driveway. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Washington has been charged with second-degree homicide in Cairo’s death. He will be extradited to the Pinellas County Jail to face charges.