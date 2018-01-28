LIVE UPDATES: 2018 NHL All-Star Game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 63rd edition of the NHL All-Star game is now upon us.

44 players from around the country have traveled to Tampa’s Amalie Arena, home of the Lightning to face off for a $1 million prize.

The Central and Pacific divisions will go head-to-head in a semifinal game at 3:30 p.m. The Metropolitan and Atlantic divisions will play at 4:30.

The two winners will meet in the final game at 5:30 p.m.

WFLA.com will have live updates and highlights from the big event below.

LIVE UPDATES:

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic (4:30 start time) –

Central vs. Pacific (3:30 p.m. start time) –

Some final shots of my NHL All-Star Weekend coverage.

DO NOT miss the game coming at you on @WFLA at 3:30! pic.twitter.com/AKwNHtRH3U — Daisy Ruth (@daisyruth24) January 28, 2018

I’ll have the NHL All-Star Game red carpets arrivals live on the @WFLA Facebook page in just a few minutes! 1 p.m! pic.twitter.com/dV3uVz0vG2 — Daisy Ruth (@daisyruth24) January 28, 2018