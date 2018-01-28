Cleanup from Gasparilla underway in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The pirates are gone and now, the cleanup begins in Tampa following this year’s Gasparilla.

On Saturday, pirates sailed into the Hillsborough Bay and invaded Downtown Tampa, then paraded along Bayshore Boulevard as hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets to watch.

Tampa police say, despite the massive crowd, they only made 20 arrests. Only one was a felony arrest — battery on a law enforcement officer. We are told the officer involved is okay. The other 19 arrests were misdemeanors, including 14 for underage drinking. One person was also cited for marijuana possession.

FWC officials who were out patrolling the water say they arrested 15 impaired and under the influence boating operators during the Flotilla Parade.

Workers were out in full force Sunday morning along the parade route to continue cleaning in the aftermath of the festivities.

Our news crew reported that a majority of the trash along Bayshore Boulevard had been cleared, but they say there’s still a lot of work to be done along streets like South Howard Avenue.

The Florida Aquarium is now looking for volunteers to help them finish cleaning up Sunday. You can sign up by visiting the Bank of America on Hyde Park Avenue between 8:30 a.m. and noon.