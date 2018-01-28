5 killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

MELCROFT, Pa. (AP) – Five people were found dead early Sunday at a car wash in suburban Pennsylvania and police say they have no motive yet for the shooting.

The shooting at Ed’s Car Wash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The victims were identified as three men and two women, but their names and further information about them was not immediately disclosed. One person was injured.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital, according to a state trooper. He said two of the victims were found inside a pickup truck and two others were found outside in the car wash’s parking lot.

An injured person was taken to a hospital, but it’s not clear if that person was shot, state police said. Further information about that person was not released.

Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found.

Three vehicles were towed from the location. Two were pickup trucks — including the one that two of the victims were found in — and the other was a sedan.