30-year-old inmate dies at Pinellas County Jail

Stephen Gregory James, 30.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old inmate died at the Pinellas County Jail.

Inmates alerted staff after Stephen Gregory James was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning.

A medical staff responded and administered CPR, then paramedics arrived at the scene and continued life-saving measures. James died at 7:55 a.m.

Detectives said James had a history of drug-related crimes. On January 18, he was arrested and charged with violation of probation on drug-related charges.

Detectives said the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. There were no obvious signs of injuries on the inmate’s person and no incidents of confrontation or use of force, according to detectives.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his cause of death.

