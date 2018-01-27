Yo Ho, Yo Ho it’s multiple pirate krewe weddings for me!

(WLFA) — Avast Ye! The wedding bells will ring for pirates during Gasparilla, not once, but twice!

Two different weddings will take place on the elaborate floats before the parade of pirates begins on Bayshore Blvd.

THE BLACK PEARL WEDDING

The Krewe of The Black Pearl is throwing the biggest pink wedding you ever did see.

“It’s going to look like Pepto Bismol threw up on Bayshore,” future bride Gay Hartman aka Forever Pink said.

The groom, John “Gasparilla John” Kelso, is even dying his beard pink.

Tons of krewe members are participating in the big day.

The Black Pearl’s Captain “Jolly Roger” Rivard is giving Forever Pink away to his favorite mate. Krewe member Gloria will serve as a notary and minister.

Forever Pink is nothing like a bridezilla, but she will have a Wench of Honor and Brides Wenches who will hold silk flower bouquets on top of alcohol bottle suited for Captain Morgan himself.

It wouldn’t be a spectacular wedding without cake, and it wouldn’t be a Gasparilla wedding without RUM cake.

You can watch these two scallywags get hitched LIVE on our WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page at 11 a.m.

THE SEA SAVEYOURS WEDDING

The Steampunk Krewe of Sea SaveYours Captain William Collins and Admiral Jennifer Maxwell will also be forever bound during Gasparilla.

The wedding will happen on the krewe’s float in front of all the swashbucklers roaming the streets as the pirates invade Tampa.

Founding member of the krewe, Theresa Newman, will be officiating the old salt ceremony fit for a seadog.

It will also be an unforgettable experience for the parents of the bride and groom, plus the “well behaving” members of the steampunk krewe and many of the friends of the bride and groom from other krewes, who will be participating in the parade.

The bride, sticking to tradition, will not be seen until she appears at the wedding.

All mateys are welcome to watch this matrimony LIVE on our WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page at noon.

