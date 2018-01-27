Wozniacki beats Halep to win 1st major at Australian Open

By Published:
Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki reacts while playing Romania’s Simona Halep during the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki has won her first Grand Slam singles title in her 43rd major with a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 win over Simona Halep in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

Wozniacki, 7 ½ years after appearing in her first Grand Slam final, finally claimed the elusive title and can remove the “but never won a major” footnote that has long been associated with her career.

She’ll also regain the No. 1 ranking for the first time in six years, another benefit of beating the top-seeded Halep.

Halep is now 0-3 in major finals after losing twice in the championship match at the French Open.

The 27-year-old Wozniacki is the third first-time major winner in the four majors in the past year — since Serena Williams won her 23rd title at the 2017 Australian Open and then took time out for her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter in September.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s