VIDEO: Car-surfing cat sparks concern, but owner says pet loves it

By Published:

GRESHAM, Ore. (WFLA) — A cat riding on the hood of a car recently caused alarm in one Oregon town, but the owner insists his pet loves it.

Someone in Gresham recently called police after spotting the cat perched on the hood of a red SUV that was driving slowly in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. The witness also took video and talked to local news reporters.

The 4-year-old domestic short-hair cat named Pixie belongs to Jesse Dorsett, who also owns two other cats named Dixie and Mr. Jinx. Dorsett says his cats have been riding in the car since they were kittens and enjoy going out for rides with him, including rides on the hood of his car.

When they ride on the hood, the cats wear safety gear including a leash and harness as well as reflective safety vests.

“I can make sure they don’t get too far forward,” Dorsett said. “Normally they stay close to the windshield, middle of the hood traveling a couple miles an hour. They enjoy it.”

Dorsett also says he never lets them ride on the hood at high speeds or on busy roads. They’re only allowed to ride in empty areas or parking lots or long driveways.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s