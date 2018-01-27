Team of carvers transform snow pile into sculpture, slide for kids

WAUSAU-RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFLA/WSAW) – Children visiting a winter festival in Wisconsin are able to slide down a work of art created by a team of carvers.

The team has been working on a giant sculpture since Wednesday.

It even incorporates a snow slide that is free for kids to use at the festival.

Those responsible for the sculpture say it isn’t their first rodeo.

“We call ourselves Team USA. We’ve been together for 33 years. We’ve carved almost two hundred snow sculptures, maybe more,” said snow sculptor Tom Queoff.

“We’ve been in competitions all over the world and I guess we’re going to keep carving for a few more years”