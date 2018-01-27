Team of carvers transform snow pile into sculpture, slide for kids

WFLA/WSAW Published: Updated:

WAUSAU-RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFLA/WSAW) – Children visiting a winter festival in Wisconsin are able to slide down a work of art created by a team of carvers.

The team has been working on a giant sculpture since Wednesday.

It even incorporates a snow slide that is free for kids to use at the festival.

Those responsible for the sculpture say it isn’t their first rodeo.

“We call ourselves Team USA. We’ve been together for 33 years. We’ve carved almost two hundred snow sculptures, maybe more,” said snow sculptor Tom Queoff.

“We’ve been in competitions all over the world and I guess we’re going to keep carving for a few more years”

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s