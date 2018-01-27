Shiver me timbers: Tampa wraps up another successful Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –  Thousands of pirates invaded Tampa Bay on Saturday for the 103rd Gasparilla Pirate Festival, and despite the expected debauchery, there were no major arrests, police said.

The Tampa Police Department reported a total of 20 arrests, one of which was a felony for battery on a law enforcement officer.  The rest were misdemeanors for underage drinking, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and trespassing.  One person was cited for carrying less than 20 grams of marijuana.  The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) arrested and removed 15 impaired and under the influence boating operators.

All and all, it was a beautiful day on the Bay.  A number of faces from News Channel 8 joined in on the festivities, bringing viewers hours of live coverage of the pirate invasion and the parade.

Our Eagle 8 photographer Paul Lamison gave us a birds-eye-view of the festivities and produced dozens of stunning images of the invasion and the parade. Our cameramen captured all of the Krewes on their thoughtfully decorated floats as they traveled 3.8 miles down Bayshore Blvd. and threw beaded necklaces at the thousands of people who lined the road.

In case you missed the festivities, we plan to post our live coverage of the parade on WFLA.com soon.

