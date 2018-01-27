Tampa law enforcement focusing on safety for Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pirates may be taking over the City of Tampa on Saturday, but the Tampa Police Department is still focused on safety.

Tampa police have opened up their Join Operations Center — a room where multiple agencies including state, county, local and even the FBI team up to make sure everything runs smoothly.

The law enforcement officers in the JOC are monitoring social media and nearly 400 cameras around the City of Tampa.

“You toss and turn and you worry. You worry about the things you can’t control. It is a different age with terrorism and the things that are going on in society. It is a big responsibility as the chief,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

Chiefs from all over the country are visiting this weekend to see how TPD handles security for the country’s third largest parade. The chiefs are visiting from more than 20 different cities around the country and will take the information they learn back to their departments.

Chief Dugan says they all compare notes, and it is a valuable learning process for everyone.

“We are always taking a look at how people could attack a parade route or crowd and we have barriers in place. We are always evaluating,” Dugan said.