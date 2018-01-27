Stanley Cup flies into Gasparilla for place of honor aboard pirate ship Jose Gaspar

Source: HCSO

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Stanley cup is getting a hearty pirate welcome to Tampa on Saturday.

Lord Stanley’s Cup got a special aerial escort to arrive just in time for the Gasparilla Invasion where it will take a place of honor aboard the Jose Gaspar.

The Cup was handed over by the City of Clearwater Police Department at McKay Park and hopped a flight in a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter over to Tampa.

It was escorted to Ballast Point Pier and the Ye Mystik Krewe of Gasparilla for the invasion.

The Stanley Cup is in Tampa in honor of the NHL All-Star Game. You can watch the All-Star game on News Channel 8 at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Follow our Gasparilla coverage here.

 

