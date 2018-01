TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a Tampa mall on Saturday.

Tampa police were called to WestShore Plaza before 1 p.m. for a shooting around the parking garage near Sears.

Investigators confirm one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say they are still looking for the person responsible but do tell us the suspect and victim knew each other.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.