PHOTOS: 2018 Gasparilla Pirate Invasion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands descended on Bayshore Blvd. Saturday for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Invasion and Parade of Pirates. Check out photos of the big day below!
Gasparilla Invasion 2018
Gasparilla Invasion 2018 x
Latest Galleries
-
2018 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates
-
Sights from the 2018 All-Star PreGame
-
Gasparilla pirates invade St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, visit patients
-
What could you buy for the price of one 2018 Big Game ticket?
-
Vandals destroy murals in St. Petersburg
-
8 things you may not know about Gasparilla
-
2018 Gasparilla Children’s Parade and Extravaganza
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
Gasparilla Parade of Pirates 2018
Gasparilla Parade of Pirates 2018 x
Latest Galleries
-
2018 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates
-
Sights from the 2018 All-Star PreGame
-
Gasparilla pirates invade St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, visit patients
-
What could you buy for the price of one 2018 Big Game ticket?
-
Vandals destroy murals in St. Petersburg
-
8 things you may not know about Gasparilla
-
2018 Gasparilla Children’s Parade and Extravaganza
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade