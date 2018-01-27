PCSO: Holiday attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old unfounded

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the attempted kidnapping in Holiday from earlier this week appears unfounded.

“At this time, after further interviews and video reviews, the case appears unfounded,” said a post on the department’s Facebook page.

A composite sketch was released after deputies swarmed the area near Whippoorwill Drive and Jarvis Street at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

A 10-year-old girl riding her bike said that a man tried to snatch her as she peddled near the intersection.

No other information was immediately released.

MORE TOP STORIES: