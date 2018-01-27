PCSO: Holiday attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old unfounded

By Published: Updated:

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the attempted kidnapping in Holiday from earlier this week appears unfounded.

“At this time, after further interviews and video reviews, the case appears unfounded,” said a post on the department’s Facebook page.

A composite sketch was released after deputies swarmed the area near Whippoorwill Drive and Jarvis Street at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

A 10-year-old girl riding her bike said that a man tried to snatch her as she peddled near the intersection.

No other information was immediately released.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s