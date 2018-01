TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have reopened all of the Courtney Campbell Causeway following a crash Saturday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., officers shut down eastbound lanes of the causeway into Tampa from Clearwater are closed due to a serious crash near Ben T. Davis Beach.

About an hour later, police reopened the Causeway in both directions.

Traffic Alert: Courtney Campbell Causeway is now open in both directions. — TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 27, 2018

Traffic Alert: Eastbound Courtney Campbell Cswy into Tampa from Clearwater @ Ben T Davis Beach closed due to a serious traffic crash. Find alternate routes for the next few hours. — TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 27, 2018

