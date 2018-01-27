NHL All-Star PreGame gets fans from all teams pumped at Amalie Arena

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Gasparilla Parade of Pirates didn’t keep hundreds of fans away from the NHL All-Star PreGame Saturday afternoon.

Fans from all over the country (and also Canada) descended on to Amalie Arena’s silver parking lot and Cotanchobee Park for a three-day festival of live music, food and hockey games of their own.

WFLA’s Daisy Ruth attended the event and met fans from many teams across the league. She even tried to “selfie” with a fan from EVERY team.

The event is free to the public and you don’t need an All-Star Game ticket to attend. The festival will be open to the public during the following dates and times at 401 Channelside Drive:

  • Saturday, Jan. 27 – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 28 – 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sights from the 2018 All-Star PreGame

