Man leads deputies on pursuit in stolen St. Pete fire station vehicle, authorities say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a 31-year-old man stole a vehicle belonging to a fire station in St. Petersburg, then led deputies on a brief pursuit on Saturday.

Around 1:15 p.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at the Lealman Fire District Station 18, located at 4150 66th Street North.

Deputies were able to locate the stolen vehicle, a 2014 Ford Expedition, in the area of Park Street North and 84th Lane.

Deputies tried to pull over the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Michael Chick, but he would not stop.

They deployed a stop stick, but they still could not stop the driver, so they called in Pinellas County flight support.

During the pursuit, Chick appeared to stop several times, but continued to evade deputies, the agency said.

Chick finally stopped at an Arby’s located at 6640 Ulmerton Road in Largo, but when he got out of the car to go into the restaurant, he was apprehended.

Chick was arrested and charged with one count of Burglary to an Occupied Structure, Fleeing and Eluding, and Grand Theft Auto.

Deputies said no one was injured during the incident, but there was minor damage to the vehicle.

Chick was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.