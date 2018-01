Gasparilla Pirate Fest entertainment schedule for Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Gasparilla Pirate Fest entertainment continues all day along the Riverwalk in Tampa.

All stages are free to attend.

SCHEDULE OF PIRATE FEST ENTERTAINMENT:

SAIL PAVILION STAGE (MIX100.7):

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ALMOST ALICE

1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. THE RUSTY WRIGHT BAND

MACDILL PARK STAGE (98 ROCK):

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. NOVA REX

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. NOVA REX

CURTIS HIXON WATERFRONT PARK STAGE (LATIN/LA RUMBA 106.5 FM):

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. SOL CARIBE

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. CALIENTE BAND

FERG’S LIVE – THE OFFICIAL GASPARILLA AFTER PARTY HEADQUARTERS (93.3FLZ):

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. DJ RAPHAEL JOHN

2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. LANNY Z

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. JOSH CARROLL BAND

7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. DJ TIM JONES

