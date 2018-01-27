Gasparilla 2018: Pirates set to invade City of Tampa

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is prepared for a pirate invasion this weekend.

Around 11 a.m., the Jose Gasparilla pirate ship and other boats will arrive in the Hillsborough Bay and make its way to the Seddon Channel between Davis Islands and Harbor Islands.

The Jose Gasparilla will eventually dock at the Tampa Convention Center around 1 p.m., where Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn will be forced to surrender the key to the city.

On Tuesday, Mayor Buckhorn refused to give the key to a group of pirates who arrived at city hall on a float. Buckhorn posted on Facebook saying he told the pirates to come back Saturday for a real fight.

After the invasion Saturday morning, the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla will parade down the streets of Tampa with his Krewe to share their beads and other treasures. Plenty of other pirates will join the fun on 103 other floats, 3 marching bands and more than 50 Krewes.

The 4.5-mile parade will begin at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard. It will end at the intersection of Ashley Drive and Cass Street.

