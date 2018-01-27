Former Pinellas principal who told staff to group white students together arrested for child abuse

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former principal who made headlines after writing a racially insensitive email to her school was arrested for child abuse Friday.

Online records show 53-year-old Christine Hoffman faces one count of child abuse.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released on a $5000 bond.

Hoffman found herself the subject of controversy while she was an assistant principal at Maximo Elementary School in St. Petersburg after she wrote an e-mail to her staff suggesting “white students should be in the same class.”

She later apologized and retired from the school district in June. In July, she was hired as the director of the Chi Chi Rodriguez Academy in Clearwater.